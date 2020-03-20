Lyft bull slashes target, sees 'ample' liquidity

JMP Securities slashes Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) price target from $88 to $41, expecting Q2 revenue to drop 61% Y/Y and FY20 revenue to slide 34% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Analyst Ronald Josey does think Lyft has "ample liquidity" with about $2.9B in cash and equivalents, which allows the company to keep investing in the core business despite the macro uncertainties.

Josey thinks Lyft can emerge from the outbreak in a stronger position. He estimates that ride-hail miles will expand to 5% of miles driven over the next several years, up from the less than 1% last year.

JMP reiterates its Outperform rating on Lyft. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.