Lyft bull slashes target, sees 'ample' liquidity

JMP Securities slashes Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) price target from $88 to $41, expecting Q2 revenue to drop 61% Y/Y and FY20 revenue to slide 34% due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Analyst Ronald Josey does think Lyft has "ample liquidity" with about $2.9B in cash and equivalents, which allows the company to keep investing in the core business despite the macro uncertainties.
Josey thinks Lyft can emerge from the outbreak in a stronger position. He estimates that ride-hail miles will expand to 5% of miles driven over the next several years, up from the less than 1% last year.
JMP reiterates its Outperform rating on Lyft. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Lyft shares are up 0.6% to $20.82.