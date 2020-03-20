Southern nuke plant project not delayed by coronavirus, CEO says

Construction to expand Southern Co.'s (SO -6.3% ) Vogtle plant in Georgia is "going well" and has not encountered major slowdowns from the coronavirus, CEO Tom Fanning tells Bloomberg.

Fanning expects a reduction in industrial demand for power, offset by an uptick in residential consumption, and says Southern is "nowhere near" needing to review earnings guidance because of a potential recession.

The spread of the virus should not have a major affect on the U.S. ability to generate electricity and keep the grid up, and utilities' capital spending should be little affected by a likely economic downturn, Fanning says.