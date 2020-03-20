Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi strike out in bid to stop Plavix litigation

A Hawaii district court judge has dismissed a countersuit brought by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.6% ) and Sanofi (SNY -4.8% ) in an attempt to stop the State of Hawaii from suing them over alleged illegal marketing of blood thinner Plavix (clopidogrel bisulfate).

Judge Jill Otake said that the countersuit, if allowed, would be an "extraordinary" remedy of a federal court enjoining a state proceeding.

The Plavix trial is set to begin May 5 but will likely be delayed due to the COVID-19 breakout. Hawaii is seeking more than $8B in fines.