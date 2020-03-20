UBS shuts down three ETNs, one linked to WTI

ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (WTIU -20% ), which has lost 64% of its value in the past year, calls it quits, along with two other exchange-traded notes.

WTIU is linked to the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex, which has slumped 58% since Feb. 20.

UBS Investment Bank also announces the redemption of VelocityShares 1X Long STOXX Futures ETN (EVIX -1.6% ) and VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (EXIV +6.4% ).

EVIX sank 61% in the past year and EXIV has increased 8.3% during that period.

Call settlement date for the three ETNs are April 9, 2020.