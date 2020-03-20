Group of four states seeks $100B of direct cash from federal government

The governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania urge the federal government to consider a fiscal stimulus of at least $100B in direct cash to the four states to help them cover costs related to coronavirus response measures.

via Bloomberg.

The governors made the request in a letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leander Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

They estimate the four states alone need at least $100B to account for the fiscal challenges before state budget deadlines.