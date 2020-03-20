Enphase Energy upgraded at Ray Jay on hope for key subsidy extension

Raymond James "reluctantly" upgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH +1.6% ) to Market Perform from Underperform following news that the solar industry is pushing to include an extension of a key federal subsidy for the group in the coronavirus bailout plan.

The more bipartisan political environment in dealing with the crisis "has created a more receptive backdrop for ITC extension," Ray Jay's Pavel Molchanov writes. "An overly negative stance on any U.S.-centric solar name is ill-advised in these circumstances."

Molchanov thinks the latest push "stands a meaningfully better chance of succeeding than the one from December," and solar development "can make a politically sympathetic case for being a victim of circumstances."

ENPH's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.