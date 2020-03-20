BHP hiring to support Australia operations not yet hit by virus

BHP (BHP -2.6% ) says it will hire 1,500 additional people to support its workforce operating across Australia, to be offered as six-month contracts and cover a range of skills needed for the company's short-term operations.

"The government has said that the resources industry is vital in Australia's response to the global pandemic," the company says. "We are stepping up and providing jobs and contracts."

BHP said yesterday that its operations were not materially affected so far by the coronavirus.

"BHP supply chains are still open and we currently have adequate supplies to operate and maintain critical equipment," CEO Mike Henry said, adding that he was encouraged by increased activity in China.