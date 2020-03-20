Debt default worries lead to big outflow in taxable bond ETFs - Refinitiv Lipper

The potential increase in debt default from the closures and restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus "led many investors now to question the credit worthiness of corporations (especially those highly leveraged) and municipalities, leading to unusual market declines and record outflows during the week," said Tom Roseen, head of Research Services at Refinitiv Lipper.

Taxable bond ETFs had their largest one-week net redemption on record, or $13.2B in net outflows for the week ended March 18, 2020, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

Equity ETFs took in some $1.9B, though conventional equity funds saw $16.7B in outflows.

Corporate investment-grade fixed-income ETFs handed back $10.9B; conventional fund investors in that sector withdrew $24.7B.

Flexible funds, including ETFs, handed back a combined $8.6B and international & global debt funds suffered $4.2B of outflows.

After a 60-week inflows run that attracted record net inflows for 2019, municipal bond funds (including ETFs) suffered net redemptions over the last three fund-flows weeks, this week handing back a record $12.2B and posting its worst one-week return (-4.75%) since Oct. 15, 2008, when municipal bond funds lost 5.61%