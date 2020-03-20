Lyft launching new delivery service

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) sent out an email informing drivers about the new LyftUp Driver Task Force, which could include delivering groceries or essential items like test kits and providing transportation for key workers like hospital staff.

The company says the service isn't live yet, but interested drivers can sign up.

The program will launch in the Bay Area before expanding in California and then across the country.

The task force could offer Lyft drivers another income stream as ride-hail demand drops. Rival Uber can offer its drivers routes with Uber Eats.

Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green also say they will contribute their salaries through the end of June to help drivers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.