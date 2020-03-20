Pennsylvania governor orders coal mines to close

Coal miners including Consol Energy (CEIX -13.9% ) and Contura Energy (CTRA +2.1% ) must shut their mines in Pennsylvania by tonight after the governor ordered "non-life-sustaining" to close in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The state's list of "life-sustaining businesses" included oil and natural gas extraction, steel mills and metal production but specifically excluded coal mining.

The move has the potential to remove a large volume of coking coal from the global market.

B. Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes says the worst-case scenario would have operations down through Q2 but "a shutdown lasting a week to several weeks is much more likely."

