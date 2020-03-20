SmileDirectClub to close most stores temporarily due to coronavirus outbreak

Aimed at protecting the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 breakout, SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will close all SmileShops, except its Hong Kong locations, through Monday, April 6. Its dentists, orthodontists and dental/customer care teams will continue to be available 24/7 via its telehealth platform.

SmileBus fleet operations have also been suspended and, beginning Sunday, March 22, the company will shift to an Impression Kit-only business.

Manufacturing will be shut down for two weeks while making its 3D printing available to third parties to make products needed to address the outbreak.

It expects COVID-19 to materially impact Q1 and (likely) Q2 results, adding that it does not know the expected impact on 2020 guidance yet.