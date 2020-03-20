Focus on de-risking as recession looms, JPMorgan Asset Management says

With the supply shock of China's manufacturing shutdown morphing into a demand shock as Europe and the U.S. hunker down in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, JPMorgan Asset Management boosts the probability of recession to 55% from 25%.

That makes it recession the base case, according to Bob Michele, chief investment officer and head of Global Fixed Income Currency & Commodities group at JMPAM.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley and Goldman said the recession is already here.

"We do not believe that the leverage in the system that existed in 2008 is present today, and the probability of financial crisis remains very low," he writes in Global Fixed Income Views 2Q20.

Raises probability of crisis to 15% from 10%; if coronavirus hadn't hit, probability would likely have declined to 5% as a result of the U.S.-China Phase One trade deal.

"We are focused on de-risking and adding very high quality duration to our portfolios," Michele writes.

As the U.S. enters a recession, default rates will increase and credit markets "will have to further cheapen" — "especially true of lower rated corporate credit and less so in the securitized market."

Sees reserve currencies, such as Swiss franc, Japanese yen, U.S. dollar, and euro, doing well.

Though emerging market debt may be tempting at new yield levels, "we need to see the risk unwind go further before we step in."

Reserve currency ETFs: UUP, FXE, FXY, EUO, UDN, YCS, FXF, OTC:ERO, USDU, OTC:JYN, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, YCL, DEUR, DJPY, UJPY, DCHF, UEUR, DLBR, UCHF