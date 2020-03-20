Standard General urges Tegna to pursue buyout

Standard General - an interested activist with a rival slate for the board at Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - has weighed in on a crowded race to acquire the local broadcaster.

That battle has three parties - Apollo (NYSE:APO), Byron Allen, and a team of Najafi and Trinity Broadcasting Network - each offering $20/share in cash.

"It has been two weeks since we commented on the obligation of the Tegna Board to run a full and fair process, with the assistance of independent advisors, to explore all alternatives to maximize value for all shareholders," founding partner Soo Kim says.

"During that time, there have been numerous reports of interest from credible third parties in an acquisition of Tegna, but to date Tegna has made no public statement regarding these proposals," Kim says, adding that Tegna keeps publishing investor materials omitting any reference to the bidding.

Standard General says it expects the board to pursue the offers "vigorously" and give interested parties access to due diligence.