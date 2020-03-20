Delta warns of $10B hit to Q2 revenues

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says in an internal memo that it is expecting a $10B hit to Q2 revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also says it's burning $50M in cash a day.

Shares are up 1.2% after hours.

"Our revenue outlook continues to deteriorate in the short term with the decline in travel demand," CEO Ed Bastian says in referring to the expected 80% drop in revenues. "It’s also clear, given the underlying damage the virus has created to the overall economy, that demand recovery will take an extended period once the virus is contained."

The company has entered a $2.6B secured credit facility and is drawing down $3B under existing revolvers, he says. "To put this in context, despite all the self-help measures we are taking, we are currently burning roughly $50M in cash each day."

The airline is also working with the government on disaster relief assistance, he says.