Stocks wrap worst week since 2008 financial crisis with another loss

Stocks ended their worst week since October 2008 with a sharp selloff into today's close that left the Dow and S&P 500 both more than 4% lower on the day.

Stocks were steady until New York Gov. Cuomo ordered the state's entire workforce to stay home in an attempt to cope with the coronavirus, following California's statewide "stay at home" order issued last night.

CNBC also reported that Ronin Capital, a clearing firm at the CME Group, was unable to meet its capital requirements.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs now expect U.S. growth to contract 24% in Q2, which would mark the largest quarterly drop in GDP on record by far.

All three top benchmark indexes suffered their worst weekly performances since the 2008 financial crisis: The Dow dropped 17% for the week, the S&P 500 sank 15% and the Nasdaq tumbled more than 12%.

Today's losses were widespread, but the biggest losers were the utilities (-8.2%) and consumer staples (-6.5%) sectors.

U.S. Treasury price rose amid the selling in equities, with the two-year yield slipping 3 bps to 0.37% and the 10-year yield tumbling 18 bpsto 0.97%; U.S. Dollar Index finished flat at 102.72.

WTI crude oil concluded its worst week since the 1991 Gulf War, settling -11% to $22.43/bbl as part of its 29% beatdown this week.