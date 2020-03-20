Cummins withdraws guidance, suspends production at Indiana plant

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) says it has suspended production at its Midrange Engine Plant in Walesboro, Ind., for two weeks in response to Fiat Chrysler's decision to shut pickup truck assembly until at least the end of March, due to the coronavirus.

While the company is not announcing any other production suspensions or plant shutdowns for now, it is withdrawing guidance for full-year 2020 due to the growing uncertainty about demand for the remainder of the year.

At year-end 2019, Cummins held cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.5B and committed borrowing capacity of $2.8B under existing revolving credit facilities.