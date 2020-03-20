FDA rejects Lilly's Jardiance for type 1 diabetes

As expected, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval to use Jardiance (empagliflozin) as an adjunct to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes. In November 2019, an advisory committee voted 14 - 2 against approval for the indication.

Jardiance was approved in August 2014 for adults with type 2 diabetes. In December 2016, the FDA approved a cardiovascular benefit claim in this population.

The company is co-developing the SGLT2 inhibitor with privately held Boehringer Ingelheim.

