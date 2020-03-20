McDonald's paused buybacks, but dividend is a priority - CEO

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had suspended its buyback program weeks ago, its CEO tells CNBC.

Last year, the company spent $5B buying $25M shares back, and in December, it set up a new authorization for $15B in buybacks.

But that's on hold, CEO Chris Kempczinski says: “Really, for us, we just wanted to maintain maximum flexibility as we went into this crisis and be as nimble as we needed to,” adding "We have the best balance sheet in the industry."

While buybacks are on hold, the quarterly dividend of $1.25 is a "priority", and no changes are coming there, he says.