Host Hotels draws down $1.5B from revolving credit line

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) draws down the entire $1.5B revolving portion of its credit facility with Bank of America N.A.

The current interest rate of the borrowings is LIBOR + 90 basis points based on Host's current unsecured long-term debt rating.

Proceeds are being held on Host's balance sheet, resulting in total cash and cash equivalents of ~$2.8B as of March 20, 2020.

The proceeds from the borrowings under the revolver portion of the credit facility may be used for working capital, general corporate, or other purposes.

"We continue to maximize our financial flexibility as the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19 on global travel demand remain uncertain," said Host President and CEO Jim Risoleo.