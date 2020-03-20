Macy's suspends dividend, draws $1.5B from credit line

Macy's (NYSE:M) suspends its regular quarterly dividend and draws down $1.5B under its credit facility as a proactive measure to provide the retailer with financial flexibility amid the continued spread and impact of Covid-19.

The company's previously announced dividend payment occurring on April 1, 2020 isn't affected by the suspension.

Additionally, Macy's is reviewing all non-essential operating expenses for opportunities to lower spending and is reducing its capital expenditures in 2020.

Withdraws 2020 sales and earnings guidance issued on Feb. 5 and confirmed on Feb. 25.

“We will continue to take the necessary actions to ensure that Macy’s, Inc. and our brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury – emerge from the other side of this crisis ready to serve our customers and welcome back our colleagues,” said Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette.

Previously: Macy's closes all stores (March 17)