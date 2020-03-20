Power industry may ask key staff to live at work if virus worsens - Reuters

The U.S. electric industry may ask essential employees to live on site at power plants and control centers to keep operations running if the coronavirus outbreak worsens, Reuters reports, citing industry trade groups and electric cooperatives.

Some "companies are already either sequestering a healthy group of their essential employees or are considering doing that and are identifying appropriate protocols to do that," according to Scott Aaronson, VP of security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute.

Some of the 60 nuclear power plants in the U.S. also are "considering measures to isolate a core group to run the plant, stockpiling ready-to-eat meals and disposable tableware, laundry supplies and personal care items," says Maria Korsnick, president of the Nuclear Energy Institute.

Neither group identified specific companies.

