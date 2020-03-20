United Airlines issues dire warning of massive job cuts

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) warns it could cut jobs if the U.S. government does not provide aid to the industry by the end of this month.

"As travel demand continues to plummet, even more cost-cutting measures will be required soon to keep our company afloat," says a letter signed by CEO Oscar Munoz, President Scott Kirby and labor union officials. "If Congress doesn't act on sufficient government support by the end of March, our company will begin to take the necessary steps to reduce our payroll in line with the 60% schedule reduction we announced for April. May's schedule is likely to be cut even further."

United had ~96K employees as of year-end 2019.

U.S. airlines are seeking $58B in aid, according to Airlines for America, a lobbying group that represents United, Delta, American, Alaska Air, JetBlue and others.