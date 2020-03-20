PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with Newsom's support

The biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history is near a close after PG&E (NYSE:PCG) reached a deal with California's Gov. Newsom over the company's restructuring plan.

As part of the agreement, PG&E will overhaul its board and state regulators will gain increased oversight of the company, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

The consent from Newsom, who objected to earlier versions of PG&E's turnaround plan, greatly boosts the odds the utility will exit bankruptcy by a state-imposed deadline of June 30.