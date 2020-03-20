Valaris exploring debt restructuring options - Reuters

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is considering debt restructuring options as it grapples with a recent rig accident and the broad collapse in energy prices, Reuters reports.

Valaris has tapped restructuring attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis for advice on ways to rework ~$6.5B in debt and may decide to enlist a turnaround firm that specializes in urgently addressing stressed finances to bolster its roster of advisers, according to the report.

No formal debt restructuring such as a bankruptcy filing is imminent, even as the company considers significant steps to rework its finances.