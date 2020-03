Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon got a 19% raise in 2019, earning $24.7M including a $7.7M cash bonus and nearly $15M in stock vs. $20.7M the year before, most of which he spent as CEO-in-waiting.

President and COO John Waldron was paid $22M and CFO Stephen Scherr grabbed $20M, with most of the compensation in shares.

The pay packages may rile employees who saw their bonus checks shrink in 2019 as Goldman's revenue was flat and profits fell to a four-year low.