Revolve Group withdraws guidance, highlights balance sheet

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is the latest company to withdraw guidance in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Q1 started strong with net sales up more than 20% (January and February combined, year-over-year), and that trend continued into the first week of March, the company says.

But recent days have seen significant sales declines. And social-distancing requirements have resulted in postponement or cancellation of several marketing events, including the Revolve Festival.

Liquidity on the balance sheet is strong at $85M, the company says, up $20M from Dec. 31. It also has a $75M line of credit, and it elected to draw $30M yesterday out of an abundance of caution.