Boeing suspends dividend, buybacks, CEO/chairman pay

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is suspending its dividend and pausing buybacks until further notice, and its CEO and chairman are giving up pay in response to the coronavirus crisis.

CEO Dave Calhoun and Chairman Larry Kellner will forgo pay until the end of the year, Boeing says.

And it had suspended buybacks last April, and that will continue until further notice.

"Boeing is drawing on all of its resources to sustain operations, support its workforce and customers, and maintain supply chain continuity through the COVID-19 crisis and for the long term," the company says.