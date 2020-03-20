BCE says virus impact could be material; offers $1B debentures

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) says in an update on COVID-19 that it could face a material impact in the crisis.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to significantly impact the Canadian and global economy, Bell Canada has implemented a response plan to continue providing service and support to Bell customers while safeguarding the health and safety of the public and the Bell team," the company says.

It's focused on securing its networks (wireless, wireline and media) and business operations, and implementing alternative work arrangements and closed retail shops.

Public and private initiatives are "impacting how customers use Bell networks, products and services, as well as the ability of certain suppliers and vendors to provide products and services," it says.

The news came in a release where the company announced it would offer C$1B in MTN debentures, at 3.35% (a re-opening of an existing series).