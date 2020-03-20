Knoll suspends production in Pennsylvania after order

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is temporarily suspending production at its site in East Greenville, Penn., in compliance with an executive order to shut down non-life sustaining government offices and businesses amid the virus crisis.

It says it's looking for a waiver to the production halt, saying it provides workplace products to the federal government and healthcare organizations.

The Pennsylvania site employees about 350 hourly associates. Warehouse and distribution centers aren't affected by the order.

And the company says manufacturing/distribution facilities in Toronto; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Michigan are currently operations with care to keeping employees safe. Its sites in Italy are scheduled to be closed April 1-13 as a precautionary measure.