Bank of America adds staff, boost pay amid coronavirus outbreak

In a bid to counter the surge in customer service demand due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) adds 1,700 force to its consumer division in critical support roles.

The bank would be paying an additional $200 per pay period to front-line workers in branches, call centers and operation centers effective immediately and enhanced overtime pay.

The company announced several relief measures for small businesses and consumers, including deferred payments on credit cards, auto loans and mortgages as well as refunds for checking account fees.

Shares -0.7%

Source

