Bank of America adds staff, boosts pay

In a bid to counter the surge in customer service demand due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) adds 1.7K to its consumer division in critical support roles.

The bank is also paying an additional $200 per pay period to front-line workers in branches, call centers and operation centers, and enhanced overtime pay, effective immediately.

Also announced are several relief measures for small businesses and consumers, including deferred payments on credit cards, auto loans and mortgages, as well as refunds for checking account fees.

