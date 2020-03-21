Pentagon to increase progress payments to defense firms

Pentagon is increaseing interim payments to defense contractors to give them a financial boost as the coronavirus pandemic weakens the broader economy.

The payments to large contractors will increase from 80% to 90%, while payments to small contractors will increase from 90% to 95%.

Pentagon asserts that workers in the defense industry are deemed critical, while it is not a federal mandate, it could be used by state and local governments to keep working if necessary.

Beneficiaries includes Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Lockheed Martin, the largest contractor said it applauded the bigger progress payments and that it would "flow these funds to our supply chain partners” as a way of supporting the smaller members of its supply chain.

