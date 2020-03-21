U.K takes Ackman advice

The British government will pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The radical measure will see employees receive 80% of their salary if they are kept on by their employer up to £2.5K a month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak says the "unprecedented" measure will stop workers from being laid off due to the crisis.

Hedge funder Bill Ackman earlier this week urged the U.S. government to shut the country down for 30 days, and to pay everyone's salary during this time.

