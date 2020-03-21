Stocks can return to records in early 2021 if U.S. curbs virus spread, JPMorgan says

The S&P 500 could rebound to record highs early next year if the U.S. is able to contain the coronavirus outbreak and the government can rapidly inject fiscal stimulus to mitigate the economic blow, JPMorgan Chase's chief U.S. equity strategy said in a note on Friday.

Dubravko Lakos-Bujas sees potential for the S&P 500 to hit 3,400 in early 20201, 42% higher than the index's current level of 2,385 and surpassing the all-time high of 3,386 set on Feb. 19.

“Aggressive fiscal policy needs to be undertaken immediately,” Lakos-Bujas said, adding that failing to enact such measures “would likely result in a broader capitulation of equities including the heavyweight momentum stocks.”

The longest-ever bull market ended abruptly, entering bear territory on March 12 as the spread of the coronavirus triggered shutdowns and deflated economic and profit growth forecasts globally.

After the selloff, Lakos-Bujas now sees a chance for stocks to return to record levels.

“Acknowledging that equity markets globally are now down 30-50% from their recent highs, and that investor positioning has become increasingly favorable, we see an asymmetrical return profile for equities with upside significantly higher than downside over the next year,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Congress is trying to put together a third coronavirus relief package that's likely to top $1T ahead of the White House's Monday deadline.