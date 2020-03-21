Trump goes all-in on malaria drug for coronavirus infection

The president yesterday took plenty of heat from the usual suspects for conveying a bit of optimism over an anti-malarial drug that - according to some reports (here's one) - has had great success in treating Covid-19.

He appears to be going all-in on that treatment this morning, minutes ago tweeting out: "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine."

"The FDA has moved mountains," he adds.

