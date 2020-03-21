Wells Fargo pitches removal of growth cap amid virus crisis - FT

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) asks the Fed to remove its asset cap, saying it would allow the bank to extend support to businesses and customers hit by the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

The asset cap was imposed on Wells Fargo by the U.S. regulator in the wake of its sales practices abuse scandal.

Wells Fargo proposed a temporary or permanent lifting of the $1.95T asset cap, which has been in place to curb the bank's growth since 2018.

The bank represents ~9% of the U.S. loan market and 9% of deposits, Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian told the FT.

At the end of 2019, it had a $1.927T balance sheet; boosting the amount of either deposits or new loans could mean the bank reaches the cap, assuming it doesn't offset that increase by selling other assets such as market securities.

The cap was placed on the bank after a string of scandals, including employees opening millions of accounts without customers' consent so they could achieve sales targets, exposed numerous compliance failures and broader risk.