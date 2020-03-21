Chase offers temporary assistance to cardholders during Covid-19 crisis

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) joins several other credit card issuers, including Citi (NYSE:C), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and American Express (NYSE:AXP), in offering assistance to cardmembers who have become financially hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company urges borrowers to contact customer support if they think they'll have trouble paying bills in coming months.

The company has been waiving fees, extending due dates for cards, auto loans and mortgages or increasing credit lines for consumer and small business customers, a Chase spokesperson told CNBC.

The Chase website has a coronavirus resource page, which says, "If you need help because of Covid-19, please reach out to us."

The company will also help customers find solutions to changing or cancelling a trip paid with credit or debit cards or with rewards.