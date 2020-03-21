Best Buy cites strong demand, pulls guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) says it's seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from home.

The company is shifting to enhanced curbside service only for all of its stores on an interim basis. In addition, if a customer was unable to place an online order and the product is in stock in the store, employees can go into the store to claim the item for the customer and sell it to them curbside.

All Best Buy employees have been told they do not have to work if they do not feel comfortable.

On the financial front, Best Buy says QTD sales are ahead of plan, but it's withdrawing full-year guidance due to the increased uncertainty related to the potential impacts of COVID-19 and resulting temporary changes in operations.

Best Buy says it drew the full amount of its $1.25B revolving credit facility and suspended all share repurchases to keep a strong cash position for the challenging road ahead.

