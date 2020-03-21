Anworth Mortgage delays declaring dividend as book value drops

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) delays declaring its quarterly common stock dividend that would typically be paid on April 29, 2020.

Estimates book value is down ~15% in the current quarter through March 17, 2020 and has fallen further since then.

As markets in agency MBS and non-agency MBS markets have become increasingly volatile and illiquid, "we would estimate that our current book value would be significantly lower than our March 17, 2020 estimate if based upon valuations derived from the highly illiquid trading activity that we have recently observed."

The mortgage REIT has continued to roll over its repurchase agreement borrowings as needed. "The repo markets continue to function, although with higher interest rates and more restrictive terms being requested by some non-agency MBS repo counterparties," the company said.