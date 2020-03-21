JPMorgan rips off the Band-Aid with economic forecast

JPMorgan says the bottom fell out of its global GDP growth forecast this week as it revises numbers across the board.

The firm slashes its view for Q1 global GDP to -12% vs. -1.5% prior forecast. U.S. GDP is seen falling 4.0% in Q1 and Europe GDP is forecast to drop 15.0%.

"We now think activity will contract more severely across major economies as the virus shuts down activity in major sectors. Following a recession in 1H20, we still look for a rebound in 3Q."

China is seen leading the back-half recovery with the coronavirus outbreak seemingly slowed down in the nation.