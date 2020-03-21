The Germans - yes, the Germans - abandon fiscal restraint in pandemic relief

via the FT

The country home to the phrase "schwarze Null" (black zero) in reference to its balanced budget commitment is set to unveil a €600B bailout fund to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. As a reference, a U.S. plan on the same scale in relation to the economy would be north of $3T.

As part of the German package, the government is planning on raising more than €350B in debt (about 10% of GDP).

Private corporations ... welcome to your new partner. Included in the fund is €100B to take direct equity stakes in what might otherwise be bankrupt companies. There will also be €400B to help back the debt of troubled companies.