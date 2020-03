Worried that already in place support - including £330B in loan guarantees - won't be enough, the U.K. government is putting together a plan to buy equity stakes in airlines (and other pandemic-hit companies), reports the FT.

"For those companies that are really virtually shut down because of this virus a loan in many ways is not going to work," says a source. "There are certain industries where there will need to be an infusion of capital in exchange for equity."