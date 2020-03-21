Trump sees Hill getting 'very close' on additional relief legislation

Notes from today's coronavirus task force briefing:

The administration and Congress is working on additional legislation to provide "massive relief" to small businesses and American families, President Trump said.

"On the Hill, right now they're negotiating," he said. "I think they're getting very close."

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), the maker of clothing, is retrofitting some of its manufacturing capabilities to make masks, he said.

Some producers, such as Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), are switching from making alcoholic beverages to hand sanitizer.

After approving major national disaster declaration for New York, Trump said he's considering other areas.

1:24 PM ET: The Department of Health and Human Services has place orders for hundreds of millions of N95 masks for health-care workers.

Vice President Mike Pence said a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus and hasn't been to the White House since Monday.

Pence and his wife will be tested for coronavirus this afternoon; neither the vice president nor the president had direct contact with that individual, he said.

1:40 PM: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said his department has asked mortgage servicers to exercise forebearance for borrowers hurt by the coronavirus epidemic. He says borrowers experiencing financial difficulties need to contact their mortgage companies.

1:46 PM: For people who either have lost their jobs, or at risk of losing them, President Trump said "We want them to keep their jobs, stay where they are, keep getting their paychecks."

If they do lose their jobs, "We have unemployment [insurance], we have checks."

"We're creating a package that's going to keep companies together, keep people at work," Trump said.

As part of the package, "I'm strongly recommending a buyback exclusion" because he wants the money to go to workers, not to stock buybacks.

1:52 PM: FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor said his agency his working to match supply and demand in terms of allocating medical masks and personal protective equipment.

Pence said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is donating 2M masks.

1:58 PM: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "we're moving toward testing where you don't need personal protective equipment", through a self-administrated test.

Fauci said he hopes medical shortages will be resolved in days.

2:02 PM: Asked whether the coronavirus has hurt the president's businesses. "Yeah, it's hurting me, it's hurting Hilton, and all of the great hotel businesses," Trump said. "Sure, it hurts my business."

He also said he didn't know if his business would receive government assistance. "I don't know what the government assistance would be," Trump said.

2:08 PM: He says not all of the country should have the same restrictions as the harder-hit areas like New York and California.

2:11 PM: Trump said that when he learned about the coronavirus spread in China, "I started doing the [border] closings... China was very secretive... I wish they had told us earlier."

This is a developing story, check for updates.