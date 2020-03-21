NY, Italy cases surge, Trump signals aid deal - coronavirus update

The Senate is negotiating an aid package that could provide $2T in economic relief, President Trump said, adding that a deal is 'very close.' “We are working to pass that legislation on Monday in both the House and the Senate,” VP Pence said. He added that he and his wife will be tested for Covid-19 today after an aide in his office contracted the virus.

Deaths in Italy jumped by 793 in one day, pushing the total to 4,825. It is the largest daily rise in absolute terms. Infections surged by 6,557 to 53,578. Recoveries reached 6,072. 2,857 are in intensive care.

The death toll in France jumped by 112 in 24 hours to 562.

New York cases soared to 10,356, a jump of more than 3,000, Governor Cuomo said, adding that the increase reflects increases in testing. New York City is closing all non-essential businesses from Sunday. NYC accounts for almost a third of the U.S. cases. “We are now the epicenter of this crisis,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said, reporting 5,151 infections out of 17,041 nationwide.

Paris police will deploy drones to step up population monitoring, AFP reports.

Angela Merkel’s government is putting together a proposal of measures ahead of a cabinet meeting Monday. Possibilities include direct assistance to companies and low-income earners.

U.K. reports 5,018 confirmed cases, and 233 deaths, up by 53. All had previous medical conditions.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France.

Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) is the latest streaming service to downgrade its quality. This comes after Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and Apple said they would temporarily reduce the quality of videos on their platform to ease pressure on ISPs.