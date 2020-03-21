New Jersey governor signs stay-at-home order

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signs an executive order directing all residents to stay at home until further notice.

Provides for certain exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attentions, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities.

Orders closing of all non-essential retail businesses.

Prohibits gatherings of individuals for events such as parties and celebrations.

Today, Murphy said the state had 442 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing New Jersey's total to 1,327; Bergen County, in north Jersey had the most cases, 363.

