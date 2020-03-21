Danaher's Cepheid gets authorization for quicker Covid-19 test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care Covid-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV 2 test.

Cepheid is part of Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

The test will provide results within hours, rather than days like existing tests, said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Cepheid said the test has been designed to operate on any of its more than 23,000 automated GeneXpert Systems worldwide, with a detection time of ~45 minutes.

The company plans to roll out the new test by March 30, the FDA said, while Cepheid said the test will begin shipping next week.