Marriott furloughs hit the corporate level

As the world’s largest hotel company with nearly 1.4M rooms world-wide, 30 brands and about 7,300 properties, Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) has been hit hard by the collapse in global travel.

In fact, CEO Arne Sorenson told employees that business is now running about 75% below normal levels, far worse than "the global financial crisis and 9/11 combined."

Marriott now intends to furlough about two-thirds of its 4,000 corporate employees at its headquarters in Bethesda, Md., as well as two-thirds of its corporate staff abroad (expected to last 60 to 90 days).

During the initial period, furloughed U.S. corporate employees will receive 20% of their salary, which can be put toward health care and other costs, while corporate staff who stay on are subject to 20% pay cuts and reduced workweeks.

It comes on top of Marriott's decision to begin furloughing what the company expects to be tens of thousands of hotel staff.