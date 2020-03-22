Curbside service could become the new normal

Starting today, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is shifting to a curbside service only for all of its stores on a interim basis (customers will still be able to ship items directly to their homes).

All in-home installation and repair services have been suspended, though the company will do in-home consultations virtually.

"We are seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from home, as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food," CEO Corie Barry said in a statement. "As we meet the demand for these necessities, we are adjusting how we operate in many ways to improve safety."