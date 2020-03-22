Coronavirus updates - 'Quarter of Americans told to stay home'

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans are under orders to close up shop and stay at home, as New Jersey joined four other states - California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut - in imposing the unprecedented restrictions.

The stimulus package under negotiation in the Senate to combat the economic damage from the pandemic will total more than $2T, according to White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow. That's equal to about 10% of U.S. economic output.

The FDA has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test - with a detection time of about 45 minutes - made by California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid.

Manhattan's Javits Center has topped NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's list of locations to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19 infections. By Saturday night, the state's total number of confirmed cases had grown to 11,710, including 60 deaths.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus.

The U.S. has conducted more than 150,000 tests in total, according to the COVID Tracking Project. As of Saturday evening, at least 23,941 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. and 306 people have died from the disease.

Across the globe...

Britain's National Health Service could be "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus like the Italian health system in just two weeks, warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A U.S. offer to help Iran in its fight against the pandemic is strange, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech, describing American leaders as "charlatans and liars."