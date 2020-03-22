Rough road ahead for GM and Ford

There are no easy answers for General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) as the global pandemic hits just as the companies are making strong electrification pushes. Analysts are slashing profit estimates on the automakers with lower sales volume seen pressuring margins.

JPMorgan drops its on GM 2020 estimate to $3.85 from $6.25 on an expectation for a 9% drop in unit volume, with the decline driven primarily by China and North America on account of production plant closures resulting from the COVID-19.

The view on Ford (F) isn't better. JP expects a first-half loss for the automaker and slides its 2020 EPS estimate by -71% to $0.30 from $1.05.

Argus is of a similar mind, saying it expected weak sales of light vehicles, SUVs, and trucks in North America in 2020 even before the pandemic, reflecting slower economic growth and waning consumer confidence. "We expect the coronavirus to further accentuate these trends, as consumers defer large discretionary purchases, and look for seasonally adjusted annual sales to fall by 9% to 15.5 million this year. We also expect plant closures at GM and other automakers to weigh on sales and earnings in the near term," warns the firm.

Shares of GM have fallen 48% in the last four weeks and Ford (F) is down 45% - leading to the first rumblings of merger speculation.